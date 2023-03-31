New Lion.- drugs, weapons and bullets were seized by authorities New Lionin three searches carried out, although no detainees are reported.

The searches were carried out last Wednesday in the municipalities of escobedo, apodaca and Montereyand were carried out by authorities of the State Investigation Agencyas reported by Telediario.

In Escobedo, they searched a property on Ave Sol street, in the Villas de San Francisco neighborhood, where they found five plastic bags with green and dry grass (apparently dope), another three plastic bags with a white solid substance, and a handgun (gun) in black with silver, with six bullets useful gauge 9 millimeters.

In the second case, in Apodaca, they searched a building on Margarita street, in the Villas de Santa Rosa neighborhood, where they found and seized two plastic bags with green and dry grass, a plastic wrapper with white substance, four chargers and 69 bullets useful caliber 7.62x.39 (for AK-47 rifles "goat horn").

In the third case, a home was searched on Manuel Banda street, in the Francisco Villa neighborhood, in Monterrey, where they confiscated 11 transparent plastic bags with green and dry grass, as well as a plastic wrapper with green and dry grass inside. .