Mexico.- Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez recently shared through their social networks that they will become parents for the first time and they are happy about it, because they will also have a child.

“The light of God has touched our life and on the way it sends us the greatest blessing from heaven. Full of hope and joy, we are waiting for our beloved Leon,” they wrote on Instagram.

Also, Cynthia and Carlos They talked about the spectacular wedding they had in Europe: “The wedding was in Rivera del Duero. Our families and literally ten couples of close friends were there, some from there and some from here. My dad was there and he, in fact, all the last photos we have with him are there…”, Carlos commented.

Now, Cynthia and Carlos set up their residence with a special room where León will live and grow, since they have a luxurious house in Mexico City.

In some photographs that the happy couple shares on networks, you can see what the home is like where their little one will grow up, you can even see some stuffed animals, toys, among other things.

Carlos and Cynthia Rodriguez They are fond of the elegant and fine, Well, some furniture is made of fine wood, some spaces are decorated with marble, they have rustic spaces and a huge garden.

Antique furniture, period paintings are also part of the decoration that surely both have been in charge of making.

