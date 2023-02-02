The electrical substation underground “Sabino”, in the Macroplaza, it has reached its useful life and currently the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) seeks to update it to use it as a backup, the parastatal reported last night.

After publishing EL NORTE yesterday that the blackout on Tuesday in the Downtown Monterey It could be attributed to the fact that this substation is partially or totally out of service due to some situation, so the “Félix U. Gómez” would be covering its area and that corresponding to that of “Sabino”, the CFE he admitted the shortcomings of the latter.

“It has reached its useful life, they are looking to update it to have it back up,” he reported last night through his liaison with the press.

On Tuesday morning, a blackout affected The service in the Center lasted more than an hour, and specialists pointed out that this blackout, as well as those that frequently occur in the sector, are due to the insufficiency of the substations that feed energy to the area.

The Center is supplied by two substations: “Félix U. Gómez”, located on one side of Paseo Santa Lucía, and “Sabino”, which is underground and is located on the corner of Zuazua and Juan Ignacio Ramón, under the Macroplaza.

These operate individually, but can be connected thanks to a “bypass” system.

That day, experts warned that the “Sabino” could be deactivated, so the cargo would be in the Félix U. Gómez.

Despite acknowledging the condition of that substation, the CFE denied yesterday that the blackout on Tuesday in the Monterrey Center was related to the capacities of those facilities, and attributed the cut to a connection.

Although he was searched for since Tuesday and throughout yesterday, it was until at night, around 8:00 p.m., when CFE responded to THE NORTH.

“On January 31, 2023 at 9:53 a.m. there was a fault caused by a particular ‘attack’ in medium voltage,” he replied, without specifying which one.

“The failure,” he said, “had nothing to do with the capacity of the substation,” he added.

Along with the silence of the CFE, some neighborhoods in the Center woke up yesterday without service, while the laying of a pole was damaged and affected the supply.