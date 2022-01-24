Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Elements of the Attorney General of the Republic belonging to the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) they secured a business conditioned as a restaurant and children’s party room located inside a commercial plaza located in the Alameda Fraccionamiento in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

There were about 20 elements who entered the establishment apparently owned by the artistic entrepreneur Felipe “S”, originally from Tijuana, Baja California and whose career in the field is approximately 21 years, who is said to have also been arrested and transferred to Mexico City and that he is also already interned in the Maximum Security Prison in Almoloya de Juárez, version of which there is no official information by said federal agency.

At the main entrance of the business called “Upps! Planet there are three signs where you can see the logo of the Attorney General of the Republic with the legend of “insured property”.

According to information gathered at the scene, it was said that said businessman was apparently arrested for the alleged crime of money laundering and that the federal elements that went to the business took out several computers that were inside and took them away.