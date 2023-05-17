Ancient civilizations are full of secrets not yet revealed, despite the countless discoveries throughout historyof which many served to understand questions of modern technology and its survival.

Now, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt announced toThe alleged “geometric miracle”.

(Also: Unusual: nurse murdered two patients to have free time and see the cell phone)

In full search for the tomb of Cleopatra and Mark Antony, in the temple of Osiris in the city of Taposiris Magna, which was founded between 280 BC and 270 BC Ptolemy II, fruit of the love of the most famous missing couple of ancient Egypt, an architectural discovery left researchers speechless.

In November 2022, the Ministry in charge of evaluating the excavations carried out by Kathleen Martínez of the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic and her colleagues, reported the discovery of a structure 13 meters underground, on the grounds of the Osiris temple. After 12 years of intense work, one of the milestones that could mark the 21st century was found.

(Also: US Launches Colombia Travel Alert: ‘Violent Crime Is Widespread’)

Why is this finding so important?

When the team managed to descend into the tunnel, they came across a Totally perfect construction despite the construction conditions of the time.

As reportedwas excavated along 1302 meters of sandstone and it is similar to the one found in Eupalinos, which refers to an aqueduct from the 6th century BC. C. on the Greek island of Samos. Although they are not the same, they warned that the engineering that was developed for its execution is impressive anyway.

(Read: Peru’s new confrontation against Petro and López Obrador for ignoring Boluarte)

Thanks to the images recently published by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, you can see a long way, with a solid and triangular roof on Egyptian stone walls. Kathleen informed that the tunnel is two meters high and that in certain areas its access is impossible due to the presence of water.

Taposiris Magna, whose meaning is “Tomb of Osiris” was founded by the second pharaoh of the Ptolemaic dynasty, Ptolemy II Philadelphus, between the years 280 and 270 BC. This same place has provided many finds to date. For example, last year, in + pic.twitter.com/FfzsV145D8 — Meredith G. 🛋️✨ (@MerGarza) November 13, 2022

The truth is that this expedition is extremely important and exciting since the team of archaeologists has a feeling that they could be near the tomb of Marco Antonio and Cleopatra. It should be remembered that both committed suicide separately after losing the fourth civil war against an army of Octavio in Alexandria, that sought to prevent the development of a new empire by the couple.

(Also read: This is the Colombian sentenced in Russia for “defaming” the army)

The temple where the excavation was carried out is very close to Alexandria and therefore it is presumed that the remains of the famous couple would be stored there.

Dr. Katherina Martinez, head of the Dominican mission and worker at the Temple of Taposiris Magna in the west of Alexandria, stated that although there are conflicting opinions about her ethnicity, it is certain that she was born in Egypt in 69 BC of Macedonian origin . she… pic.twitter.com/JBU9dqPNCm — Mahmoud Hassan  (@Mahmoud09) April 27, 2023

The next step will be to investigate the surrounding areas of the Mediterranean Sea since after successive earthquakes over the centuries, the structures vanished and many were swallowed by the waves.



(More news: Boy saved his sister from being kidnapped thanks to a rubber: that’s what he did)

Not yet certain that this is possible, archaeologists remain unwavering in the faith as Coins appeared on that same ground. and others objects with the faces of Cleopatra as the last Ptolemaic queen of Egypt during the period 51 BCE. C. until her death by suicide in 30 a. c.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA) / GDA

* Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which EL TIEMPO belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991, which promotes democratic values, the independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our hearings.