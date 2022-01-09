While the Olympic medalist Mariana Pajon is preparing to start her 2022 season, denounced that she and her husband, also the representative of Colombia in the Olympic cycle, Vincent Pelluard, were stripped of all their belongings in Spain.

“We were training and we left the car 20 meters from the track, on the other side of the street. They just stole everything from us,” the Olympic medalist denounced this Saturday.

“We were left with the clothes we had on. Our papers, suitcases and other backpacks ”, continued denouncing the athlete.

Pajón assured that both she and her husband are calm, because she says that “there are more important things in life.”

TO @Mariana Pajon Y @vincentpelluard They have just stolen all their belongings in Barcelona. They broke glass on the car while training and were literally left in what they were wearing. If someone there finds a document or something of them, thank you for letting us know! pic.twitter.com/oVFbMjxpHn – Miguel Pajón L. (@pajonmiguel) January 8, 2022

At the same time, she asked that if someone in Barcelona is right about her personal documents or her belongings, they communicate with her through her social networks.

Valencia, another case of robbery

Ingrit Valencia, who represented Colombia at the Tokyo Olympics, was scammed and evicted from her home in Ibagué.

“With everything I have achieved in my career, I had saved to buy a house and I found a house for sale in Ibagué. I did business with a person who appeared as the sequestration of the house and I gave him 150 million pesos,” he said in a video the athlete.

Valencia, who told El País de Cali that he had pending to finish the business when he returned from Japan; However, when he returned he found an eviction notice, because the real owner of the property is claiming possession.

Finally, the athlete was stripped of her home, but received help from Mariana Pajón herself, who set about collecting funds for her colleague.

Likewise, the bronze medalist in the flyweight of the Rio 2016 Olympics recovered part of the hope that the scammer took by receiving a donation of 150 million pesos thanks to the campaign “Helping does us good”, led by the first lady of Colombia, María Juliana Ruiz.

“I know that this is a key to continue opening more paths, both in my professional and sports life. I hope to continue representing my country in the best possible way through sports and to teach more women that we have the ability to succeed in union. and in solidarity “, expressed Valencia, excited.

The check with which the 33-year-old athlete can resume her dream was delivered, in addition to Ruiz, by the Fundación Solidaridad por Colombia; the construction companies Amarilo, Bolívar, Marval, Prodesa, Ingeurbe and Gerenciar, and the Ministry of Sports.

“It is proven that when we unite in a common cause, from the heart and when we add generosity and goodwill, the result is successful, not only for those who receive this direct benefit, but for all those around them,” said the first lady.

