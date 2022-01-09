A brace from captain Aboubakar is the calling card of Cameroon, host of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations and victorious on his debut 2-1 with two penalties by the Al-Nassr striker. An error by Onana gives Burkina Faso an initial advantage with Sangaré, then the impetuosity in the area of ​​the guests ends up being deleterious. On the field from 20, always for group A, Ethiopia and Cape Verde.

Shock therapy

–

Certainly the home team would have expected a better start, driven by the enthusiasm of the public and the incomparable emotion of listening to their anthem in an important competition such as the African Cup. Around 24 ‘, however, everything happens. On a corner, Issoufou Dayo hits a good header but sees the attempt saved on the line, then Gustavo Sangaré splinters the crossbar with a cross scaring André Onana, who messes up: on the next cross by Bertrand Traoré the future Inter goalkeeper is in fact totally empty and leaves Sangaré the chance to bag undisturbed. A 25-year-old from Ligue 2 is therefore the first scorer of this edition and Cameroon’s plans are already to be recalibrated. At 39, however, it is the Neapolitan André Zambo Anguissa to remove the chestnuts from the fire to the Indomitable Lions, because in the Burkinabé area it is he who anticipates Traoré and therefore earns the penalty: Vincent Aboubakar re-establishes parity from eleven meters. Impetus is precisely the watchword of this debut challenge, with Dayo who in the first half recovery overwhelms Nouhou Tolo and Aboubakar who can repeat himself from the spot: 2-1 at half-time.