A few days ago, the television host Daniel Bisogno had to be hospitalized in Mexico City and was in the area of intensive therapybecause varicose veins burst in the esophagus. Fortunately, the presenter of “Ventaneando” has already been discharged and is recovering at home. It is expected that this week she will return to the TV Azteca show program. “As soon as he is fully recovered, three or four days after next week, he will come to work,” reported Pati Chapoy.

A person close to the family told TVyNovelas magazine about the worrying moments they went through Daniel Bisogno’s health problemswho apparently he saw death close.

“On Friday, May 26, before starting ‘Window’, Daniel went to the bathroom, evacuated with blood and vomited blood, alarmed, he made an appointment to be checked out the next morning and the doctor who treats his daughter Michaela, told him asked to go to the emergency room they performed an endoscopy and there appeared the burst veins in the esophagusthat was what caused the bleeding, they also did a CT scan and the result came out: it was all due to a hepatic decompensation due to his brutal weight loss“.

According to the aforementioned magazine, “The doll” lost weight excessively, being on a keto diet, “and that was what put him in the ma…”. Supposedly, the “abrupt weight loss” was what caused a lack of control in the body. “You can see that he was skinny when he started, then he got fat, so he would have stayed, but he wants to be slim, there comes a time when one has to accept oneself as one is, the esophageal varices are derived from some liver problem, they had to operate on the esophagus to close everything that was broken, I don’t know if there were sequelae, but he is young, he is 50 years old”.

Daniel Bisogno’s message after his hospitalization

Besides, Daniel Bisognoshared an emotional message on their social networks, highlighting that her daughter Michaela is her guardian angel. “My guardian angel, my sweet company, who does not forsake me day or night, a very important part for which I managed to save my life, thank you my love, thank you my Michaela.”

His followers wished him a speedy recovery. “Soon you will be much better Danny, praying for you”, “I send you a big hug, speedy recovery and we are very aware of you”, “get well doll” and several more.

