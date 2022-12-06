For some time now, the measures to recruit people into the army have been diverse, from advertising campaigns, commercials in cinemas, even Disney At the time, he asked the young people to help the American country. And now, the plans of the Pentagon including recruiting Gen Z through games like call of duty.

Who released this information was neither more nor less than the medium known as Vicehis documents include a powerful number of sponsorships to esports teams and influencers of twitch. Although not only people with Caucasian features were wanted, but also people like women, members of the African-American and Hispanic community.

In fact, they were interested in investing in leagues of call of duty, either for the part of console games and also for mobile, a title that was in full swing during the past year. However, the army refrained from making the disbursement, and that is due to the accusations that arose around Activisionwhere allegations of abuse are highlighted.

They have even confessed to having advertised in large media as streamers with huge numbers of subscribers, here it clearly stands out StoneMountain64 and his videos of CODE. To this is added that they also formed alliances with the WWE, IGN and the television channel G64mentioning that they must reach young people through the means they are used to.

Via: Vice

Editor’s note: This type of thing is very normal, it also happens with the government that wants to connect with young people. So it is not surprising that they use Call of Duty to try to get recruits.