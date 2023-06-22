Some days ago, Carol G. and Feid They confirmed their love relationship through photographs that they published on their social networks, where they were seen holding hands and enjoying their love to the fullest without fear of what they would say. Something that caught the attention of her fans is that the Colombian artist wore a slender figure like never before.

He physical of the Colombian singer was once again the topic of conversation on social networks and many did not like that one bit and noticing the insistence of the public, her personal trainer decided to refer to the subject and ended all criticism.

Yarishna AyalaKarol G’s personal trainer, assured that this drastic physical change she went through is due to the hard work she has done to bring out her best version and deliver all the best to her audience, revealing her great secret to achieve it.

As she shared, Karol has been preparing for the tour for a month and has been more disciplined than ever, both with her exercises and with her diet, in addition, to her training and nutrition she added a very important activity, which is never necessary and has led her to be more focused

They reveal the secret formula of the slender figure of Karol G in a short time

Yoga is the secret of Carol G. to achieve an incredible figure, an activity that she practices every day, since it helps her stay focused on her training and nutrition, managing to bring out her best version and achieve the greatest possible dedication to her fans.

Besides, Yarishna Ayala highlighted that focus and commitment to yourself is a very important role in achieving any change and that is what Carolina Giraldo, the Colombian artist known as ‘La Bichota’, has also helped.

