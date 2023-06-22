Microsoft expects that Project QSony’s portable “console” that will allow you to play PS5 titles via remote play, will have a price less than $300.

This estimate is one of the many details that are emerging in these hours from the documents filed by the lawyers of the Redmond giant in court to counter the US FTC’s request for a preliminary injunction to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

As reported by the journalist Stephen Totilo of Axios, in a brief note present in the sheets in question Microsoft states precisely that “Sony has also anticipated that it will release a portable version of PS5 later in the year for less than 300 dollars” .

Clearly for “portable version of PS5” we mean Project Q, even if the definition offered by the Xbox company is not quite fitting. As for the price, however, Sony hasn’t gone too far in this regard for the moment, so the estimate offered by Microsoft is interesting, although it does not surprise too much.

After all, Project Q is not a classic portable console, but it runs games only with the PS5 remote play via a wi-fi connection, therefore it should mount very inexpensive hardware and consequently a price target of less than $300 is highly probable.

In any case, we will find out the precise cost within a few months, given that, as confirmed also by Sony during the PlayStation Showcase, the launch of the device will take place by the end of 2023.

Also in court documents filed today, Microsoft also said it plans to release several more ZeniMax games on PlayStation and Nintendo platforms.