Last Sunday one of the biggest sporting events took place in Las Vegas. Kansas City Chiefs beat the 22-19 San Francisco 49ers in a definition of heart attack in the superbowl of the NFL.

The decisive game had three undisputed protagonists: quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who gave the championship pass to Mecole Hardman to score a touchdown that gave the Chiefs the two-time championship.

The other two protagonists are the player Travis Kelce and the American singer Taylor Swift, who have stolen all the spotlights in the stadium Las Vegas Allegiant.

On every play by the tight end of the Kansas, was focused Taylor Swift in his private box. The 34-year-old artist was able to be there after flying more than 8,900 kilometers from Japan, where she gave a concert 24 hours before the Super Bowl.

The artist is one of the most important attendees.

The most anticipated image on the playing field, in the midst of the euphoria of the Chiefs, It was the meeting between Kelce and Swift. The artist waited patiently on the side of the field for the player to lift the trophy Vince Lombardi and gave his words to the public.

After a hug with his mother, the player rushed into his girlfriend's arms saying: “Thank you for coming, baby… Oh, I can't believe it,” to the tears of Taylor, who hugs him tightly.

“Thank you for the support, thank you for coming. Thank you for doing it across the world. You are the best, baby. Absolutely the best,” concludes Travis, who was on the verge of crying.

The image went around the world, since the relationship between the singer and the wing of the Chiefs has generated more than $331.5 million in profits for the NFL, according to the leading advertising and brand consulting services company Apex Marketing Group.

The Super Bowl is the annual NFL championship game between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has taken place every year since 1967.

