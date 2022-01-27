Christian Brueckner is the prime suspect of the case that worried many in 2007: the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, the 3-year-old British girl who was last seen while vacationing with her family in Portugal.

The case is now one of the biggest mysteries in recent years. The little girl disappeared on May 3, 2007, when she was enjoying a family vacation on the Portuguese coast. Fifteen years after the event, the investigation continues.

Among the latest developments, the authorities discovered a series of conversations that Brueckner, identified as McCann’s alleged kidnapper, kept with a pedophile over the Internet.

When the girl disappeared from the hotel room, the parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, became the main suspects. However, her parents began to mobilize to find her.

Quickly, the topic became news around the world and a campaign was started for anyone to report it to the authorities if they saw it.

new evidence

Although the case has progressed slowly, investigators have not given up. In June 2020, the Police found a possible person responsible for the act: Christian Brueckner, born in Germany, who was in the jail for rape with a 7 year sentence.

Brueckner’s criminal record accumulates several crimes of a sexual nature, many linked to the abuse of minors and the possession of child pornography.

The most recent report on the case was given by the German media ‘RTL’, which had access to a series of chats that Brueckner exchanged with another user on the ‘dark web’ (also known as ‘Darknet’), which shed light about your most disturbing desires.

They are Madeline’s parents: Kate and Gerry McCann.

The conversations were held under the pseudonym of ‘madness-der-holger’ and in them he revealed that he wanted “capture something small and use it for days, that’s it”.

He also assured that if he got that “little one”, he would make many movies. In response, his interlocutor told him: “Oh yeah. Evidence is destroyed after”.

Now, the researchers evaluated more than 8,000 multimedia files, most related to pedophiliawhen then they found the disturbing ‘chats’, according to ‘RTL’.

According to what was reported, the authorities found the chats when, in 2015, the accused’s girlfriend denounced him for violence and they searched the house where they lived. In the raid, they discovered the material, several video cameras and memory cards containing the gruesome records of child pornography.

In addition, the case of Madeleine McCann is not the only ongoing investigation that the German has. They also find out her role in the rape of Hazel Behan, in 2004, an Irish tourist in Praia da Rocha; sexual assault on a ten-year-old girl in 2007; and the abuse of four minors at a festival in São Bartolomeu de Messines, in 2017.

*With information from La Nación, Argentina (GDA)