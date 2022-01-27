Afternoon of work at Continassa, Juventus resumed training after the four days of rest granted by Massimiliano Allegri. Athletic reactivation and exercises with the ball, a group clearly devoid of the players involved with the national teams. The South Americans are therefore absent – McKennie next to take the field with the United States, Alex Sandro who will face Ecuador with Brazil and again Cuadrado, Bentancur and Dybala – and the Azzurri nationals who were called up by Mancini for the internship in Coverciano: Chiellini, Pellegrini, Locatelli, Bernardeschi and De Sciglio.

TOWARDS THE RECOVERY

Bonucci will return from the federal sports center in the evening, from tomorrow to Continassa to make himself available to Allegri after the break. Like him, Danilo is also training to regain his best condition after the long injury that kept him out of the game for the entire month of December. Absent until a later date Perin: positive for Covid. Among the bianconeri at work there are also Ramsey and Arthur, both talked about in the transfer market: unlike the first that Allegri has repeatedly indicated at the exit, however, the second has been blocked, unless a convincing joint at the entrance (for now difficult) in the last days of the transfers. A separate speech for Morata, who would like to go to Barcelona even more with the next arrival of Vlahovic and therefore remains awaiting news from the Blaugrana front (now cooler than at the beginning of January). In case of staying until the end of the season, the Spaniard would still have all the space and consideration that he deserves, in Juve, being able to marry the Serbian center forward in the best possible way.