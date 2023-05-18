In the last hours, new details of the moments prior to the attack on Argentine tourists on a beach in Oaxaca, Mexico were revealed.after one of the victims died on Tuesday.

Apparently, The subject, identified as 21-year-old Cruz Irving Martínez Flores, would have been on the same beach a month earlier, according to the authorities, looking for work.

According to the information published by the Argentine press, last Thursday Martínez arrived on the island in the same boat as the group of tourists in which he was traveling. Benjamin Gamondthe fatality of this attack.

Benjamin was attacked without further ado, by a 21-year-old youth identifying himself as Cruz Irving Martínez Flores, it is said that he received two machete blows to the head, Macarena and Santiago in their eagerness to stop the attack and protect Benjamin, suffered various injuries. Santiago ended up with + — Meredith G. 🛋️✨ (@MerGarza) May 16, 2023

According to what “El Clarín” learned, the three friends saw the man the day after they arrived at their destination, and, in fact, it was Gamond who asked him where they could buy surfboards.

However, Martínez would have been elusive and with a strange attitude, according to the testimonies collected by the newspaper.

Finally, the subject attacked the 23-year-old Argentine with a machete on La Isla, in Villa de Tututepec, Oaxaca.



The community president of the village, Jesuhandy Conde, told the media that the attacker had access to the machete with which he beat Gamond in a place where they stored coconuts, since it is a common work tool in this place.

This is how they fired Benjamín Gamond, the Argentine tourist murdered with a machete in Lagunas de Chacahua, Oaxaca His body entered the operating room to donate organs, amid applause from the doctors of the General Hospital of Mexico “Dr. Eduardo Liceaga”📹 @AztecaNews pic.twitter.com/D6ux8KHacF – Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) May 16, 2023

According to the count’s statements to ‘Radio University of Córdoba’, the locals had come to the conclusion that this man had some mental pathology, as he tended to be aggressive for no reason.

Through a press release, the government of Villa de Tututepec clarified that the man is originally from Ometepec, state of Guerrero (Mexico), and that it was “consigned to the Regional Vice Prosecutor’s Office of the Coast”, where they will define its “legal situation”.

Likewise, the document states that the three injured tourists were helped by the community and the Municipal Preventive Police, and transferred to the Río Grande Community Hospital, from where they were “channeled to a Second Level Hospital” in Puerto Escondido.

Gamond’s relatives made the necessary arrangements for the donation of the organs of their loved one, who died in the hospital.



“The idea is that this weekend they travel back to the province of Córdoba, where their families are already preparing for hugs amid the sadness over the death of Benjamín,” added ‘El Clarín’.

