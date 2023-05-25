Since the romance between Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía went public, one of the people who influenced the diffusion of the relationship to continue advancing prosperously was Montserrat Bernaubéu, mother of the former soccer player. When everything seemed to indicate that the admiration between the 22-year-old and Piqué’s mother was going from strength to strength, some sources from Spanish entertainment portals came out to point out that this idea would be far from reality.

It is not a secret that Mrs. Bernabéu had a complicated relationship with Shakira, because on more than one occasion the ill-treatment of Gerard Piqué’s mother towards the singer was exposed. Now, it seems, history repeats itself with Clara Chía.

Why would Piqué’s mother and Clara Chía have argued?

Situations of the couple at the time that have emerged in the media in recent days would have generated a kind of rupture between the family of the former player and Chía Martí. The upset would have started when the portal Gossip Not Like He exposed a video in which the public relations professional by profession was out of drinks. Meanwhile, Piqué was traveling through Miami visiting his children.

This fact would have made Montserrat uncomfortable, who would have chosen to confront the young woman. According to information shared by the content creator Adriana TovalGerard Pique’s mother would be anguished by the decisions her descendant makes regarding his love life.

Montserrat Bernabeu concerned about Gerard Piqué’s relationship with Clara Chía Martí. Photo: Composition LR/Mark/Broadcast

“We learned from a source in Barcelona that Piqué’s mother is concerned that her son is not making good decisions. Piqué is already a man of almost 40 years and she is concerned about the future of that relationship. For her, Clara Chía is not prepared to be the head of a household,” revealed Toval.

How much money did they offer Clara Chía to talk about Shakira and Piqué?

Since Gerard Piqué made his romance with Clara Chía official, various portals spared no money and made million-dollar proposals to the 22-year-old to break her silence and be honest about the role she played in the breakup of the former Barcelona defender and Shakira .

“Many programs have proposed to Clara Chía to grant an interview so that she can explain her version, thus confirming the two extremes. The offers amount to more than 1 million euros“, detailed the Spanish media X Catalunya. However, Chía Martí decided to keep his silence about money.