Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges told in an interview that the tumor is on the mend and that the treatments have worked

It just seems like that Jeff Bridgesamazing American actor, also winner of an Oscar, is on the right path to recovery from the cancer that has been affecting him since October 2020. He was the one who took care of telling how he’s going, in an interview with AARP.

Jeff Bridges really needs very little introduction. He is in fact one of the most loved and appreciated actors of the last deaths, capable of interpreting roles that will remain forever in the history of cinema. One above all that of Drugo in the film The Big Lebowskiwhich even earned him the Academy Award in the category of Best Actor.

The star’s final years have been anything but simple. In October 2020, in fact, she had discovered that she had a 20-centimeter tumor.

Bridges was shooting The Old Man and of course the production had to interrupt the making of the TV seriesto allow the protagonist to undergo the necessary surgery and treatment.

As if that weren’t enough, in January 2021 he contracted the Covid. This disease also took a toll on him, hitting him very seriously and forcing him to be hospitalized for as long as 5 months.

Despite all these obstacles, he is not there never gave up or lost heart. You immediately faced the disease with great courage and above all with optimism. Finding the right motivation to keep going and relying on extraordinary doctors and nurses who have assisted him best.

How is Jeff Bridges today

Today, as the actor himself said in an interview with the site AARP.org, the situation has improved considerably. That tumor that measured 30×20 centimeters, thanks to chemotherapy has shrunk to the size of a marble.

A breath of fresh air, therefore, for the many fans who followed his treatment path with great apprehension, hoping that their idol could recover as soon as possible.

Jeff Bridges, during the worst period of his life, had found the strength to carry on for his family. Especially for her daughter Hayleywhom he wished to accompany to the altar.

Objective not only achieved, but exceeded, given that he also managed to do it on the wedding day the dance of the bride with the father for a few seconds.