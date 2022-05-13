The Bundys will be back on TV. “Married with children”, the famous television series of the 90s, will return in animated format to the small screen and the original cast made up of Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate and David Faustino will lend their voices for their characters turned into cartoons.

Al, Peggy, Kelly, Bud and Buck Bundy They will return in a way never thought possible after 25 years since their last broadcast in 1997.

YOU CAN SEE: “Better call Saul 6″: “Married with children”, version with Guillermo Francella, has a cameo

The executive producer of “Family Guy,” another hit sitcom that has run for years, is behind the project.

Married with children was one of the successful series of the 80s and 90s. Photo: FOX

According to Deadline, Sony Pictures Television (owners of the content) have been working on the series for a year.

YOU CAN SEE: “Friday the 13th” and Jason’s final death: lawsuit would end the iconic saga forever

It is also known that proposals have already been submitted to launch the episodes on some streaming platforms and television networks.

According to the media, Fox would be the most obvious option, since it was in charge of broadcasting it originally, but it is possible that it will also reach Peacock or Hulu in the United States.

The success of “Married with Children”

The sitcom premiered in 1987 and for 10 long years it achieved enormous popularity in different countries around the world.

YOU CAN SEE: “The queen of the south 3” releases more images: Teresa escapes and will go for Epifanio Vargas

His fame was so great that some adaptations were made such as the Argentine version, where the renowned actor and comedian Guillermo Francella acts.

This version culminated in 2006 and had a resounding success during his stay on Argentine television.

YOU CAN SEE: Friday the 13th: horror movies based on superstitions

Now it will be the turn of the animation, where despite not literally seeing their faces, their followers will be able to hear their original voices.