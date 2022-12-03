At 8:41 a.m., the driver of a garbage collection truck called the Emergency Coordination Center 1-1-2 requesting help to remove a man who had fallen into the truck’s hopper.

Apparently, the 25-year-old man was inside a garbage container, on Calle Mayor in the Murcian district of Casillas, whose contents, the truck, making the daily route, had unloaded into its hopper.

Fortunately, before the compactor started, the driver had heard the man’s cries for help.

A unit of the Murcia Local Police went to the scene, which helped the driver extract the man through the side door of the garbage dump, and an emergency medical unit of the 061 Emergency Management and Health Emergencies whose health personnel treated the Man with various bruises.