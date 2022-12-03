The group stage of the World Cup in Qatar has already come to an end and the final stretch of the most anticipated competition in sport will begin.
We review who were the best players in this first phase of the tournament.
Mbappé is at an extraordinary level and dreams of winning his second World Cup. He perfectly made the figure of Benzema forget and now he must continue leading his team in the coming rounds.
Álvaro Morata had been much discussed in the preview and responded on the field of play scoring three goals and being a figurehead for Spain.
Enzo Fernández is the great surprise of the World Cup. He earned a place in the Argentine team, became the owner of the midfield and is breaking it. He scored, assisted and now he doesn’t come out anymore.
While the eyes were on Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernándes took charge of Portugal and was the great figure in the group stage. High level of the steering wheel.
Wojciech Szczesny was responsible for Poland advancing to the round of 16. He covered two penalties, one of them against Messi, and had key saves.
Ritsu Dōan was the great figure of Japan, the great surprise of the tournament. He had the pleasure of scoring goals for Spain and Germany. Intractable.
Morocco made history and qualified for the round of 16. Intractable Hakim Ziyech who showed the best version of him.
