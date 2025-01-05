Night was already upon us, temperatures were falling and the terrain was more than complicated. In this situation it was seen a woman in the late afternoon light this Saturday while taking a route in the area of Picos de Urbión, in the province of Soria. Already at 4:00 p.m. she was trapped in an area with difficult access and extreme conditions, at more than 2,000 meters above sea level on the eastern slope of this mountain that rises to 2,228 meters.

And almost three hours later, around 6:45 p.m., several teams from the Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group (GREIM) of the Civil Guard from up to three provinces were mobilized to rescue the woman due to the schedule, the adverse weather conditions and the complexity of the terrain, according to the Benemérita information collected by Ep. Specialists from Ezcaray (La Rioja), Riaza (Segovia) and Navacerrada (Madrid) They began the arduous rescue, which lasted for hours and ended, of course, with a happy ending: the rescue of the woman, 34 years old, originally from Barcelona and resident in Copenhagen (Denmark).

Almost seven hours, in the darkness of the night, with freezing temperaturesin a stony terrain with rocks, until the civil guards managed to get the woman to safety.

It was already around 11:30 p.m. when the Corps’ mountain rescue specialists managed to access the place where the woman had been trapped. He was already “at the limit of his physical and mental strength, Terrified by the possibility of suffering a fatal fall».









Once located and next to her, the agents They provided warm clothing and hot drinks. When they managed to stabilize her, they put a rescue harness on her and gave her a pair of ice axes to secure her during the evacuation.

She was evacuated using securing techniques to the runway where the GREIM vehicles were waiting. From there, transferred to the Covaleda health center to receive medical attention. It was already 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when the rescue that had begun almost seven hours earlier was concluded.