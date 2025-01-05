Having just regained its league leadership after an epic comeback at Mestalla, Real Madrid has one more commitment before heading to the desert to compete in the Spanish Super Cup, with Mallorca as its rival in Thursday’s semifinal. The whites make their debut this Monday in the Copa del Rey, facing Deportivo Minera, a second-ranked RFEF team, which will receive them in Cartagonova to respond to the great demand for tickets generated by the Madrid visit.

Despite seeing a direct red card against Valencia, Vinícius will travel with the white team and could even play, since the Competition Committee will not finally meet until Tuesday, with his attack on Dimitrievski as a hot topic on the table. Despite everything, what is certain is that the Brazilian will start the cup duel on the bench since Ancelotti did not play absent-mindedly in the preview and announced massive rotations. “We respect the competition but I want to give minutes to the players who have had less prominence,” confirmed the Italian. Apart from Courtois and Rüdiger, who were directly left off the list, players like Vinícius himself, Mbappé and Bellingham will be starting substitutes. And others, like Arda Güler or Endrick, will have minutes to try to convince the coach.

Rotations

Güler and Endrick are expected to lead Madrid’s attack in Cartagena

In a match that will be played in the middle of Three Kings’ Day, Madrid will want to avoid returning to the capital with coal after a cup tie that has been prolific in great surprises and that has claimed several First Division teams as victims. This Sunday there were two more, Las Palmas and Valladolid, and there was no third because Celta was able to come back in El Sardinero in added time.

Elche gave a good account of Las Palmas on a morning for history at the Martínez Valero. The Elche team, fourth ranked in the Hypermotion League, mercilessly beat the Canary Islands team, eliminating a Primera for the first time in the last 21 years and sneaking into the round of 16 through the big door. For its part, Ourense also enjoyed all the magic of the Cup, giving a good account of Valladolid, bottom of the EA Sports League. The Galicians were behind up to two times but they managed to come back and accentuate the crisis of the Pucelanos.





Read also

The Vanguard