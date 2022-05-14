Leon, Guanajuato. – Behind the discovery of a clandestine grave in the limits of Jalisco and Guanajuato, Guanajuato authorities ask relatives of people who were disappeared of both entities, come to leave DNA samples to compare it with, at least, 18 victims whose bodies were located.

It should be remembered that it was on April 27 when the location of an area was given that was used to illegally bury the remains of 18 people in the community. Hacienda Up of the municipality of León in the entity of the Mexican lowland and Comanja de Corona in the territory of Jalisco.

It was the collective Madres Guerreras de León who arrived at Hacienda Arriba and were able to locate the grave with the 18 victims, which due to the beginning of the investigations is a figure that could still be modified.

These mothers had to cross a point of difficult access, even crossing private property where it was reported that there could be remains of people buried illegally, which resulted in the discovery of the grave.

“I believe that due to the geographical location where the finding was found, not only for the state of Guanajuato, but also for the state of Jalisco, that border area, particularly Jalisco, has a presence of criminal organizations,” Sophia Huett told local media. , head of the State Executive Secretariat for Public Security.

After the work in the field, the remains that are located will be taken to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) in Guanajuato, for which the official considered that the collection of genetic material to identify people should be extended to both states because they are close to their borders.

Therefore, now it will be up to the forensic specialists to compare the samples from the databases and the new ones that arrive from Jalisco, how it will be possible to determine if any of the victims are relatives of the person looking for them and to be able to give peace and tranquility to your loved ones.

