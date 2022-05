How did you feel about this matter?

Police officers used batons, stun grenades and tear gas against protesters and carried the coffin during the funeral procession.| Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned this Friday (13) the action of Israeli police during the funeral procession of Palestinian journalist with US citizenship Shireen Abu Akleh, in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Images released earlier showed Israeli police kicking and swiping with batons at protesters carrying Palestinian flags and carrying the coffin with the journalist’s body. Morale bombs and tear gas were also used.

“We were deeply disturbed by the footage of Israeli police invading the funeral procession of Palestinian-American Shireen Abu Akleh. Every family deserves to put their loved ones to rest in a dignified and unhindered way,” Blinken wrote on Twitter.

Abu Akleh of broadcaster Al Jazeera was shot dead while covering an Israeli military action in the West Bank on Wednesday (11). She was 51 years old and had become known for her reporting in the region.

Al Jazeera attributed the journalist’s death to Israeli forces, which announced an investigation – before, however, the military suggested that Abu Akleh could have been hit by Palestinian fire.