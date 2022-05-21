sound. At the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in Cajeme, Sonora, a journalist from Sinaloa asked AMLO what can be done to clarify the disappearance of the nurse Glorimar López, in Mazatlán, and to support their daughters and fathers, and to clarify the recent murder of a journalist in Sinaloa (Luis Enrique Ramírezcolumnist for El Debate).

In addition, he called on the President and the commander of the National Guard, to give “a slap on the wrist” to the members of the National Guard who abusively take away, steal, their money from old people who travel.

Who made the questions and requests at the conference was Mirsa Delia López Rodríguez, also known as “Mirsa de Uribe”, director of “Gaceta del Aire”.

GLORIMAR CASE

“I come as a representative of three little people, I come with a topic that Sinaloa has felt a lot about,” López Rodríguez began, referring to the little girls of nurse Glorimar López, who was “picked up” by armed men in 2020.

Gloria Lopez She was awarded the “Miguel Hidalgo” medal, in band grade, for her merits in dealing with the health emergency due to Covid-19, and they disappeared shortly before the ceremony.

In Sinaloa there has been a lot of calls for her return, a lot of pleading, for this mother of a family, this dedicated nurse, who was awarded an award in Mazatlán, López Rodríguez stressed.

“How can you do to support this family?… the question is what can you do, President, for these parents (of Glorimar) who suffer a lot, and these three little girls?”, he insisted.

JOURNALIST CRIME

Mirsa Delia López Rodríguez also pointed out to the President of Mexico another important issue in Sinaloa, the recent assassination of a colleague journalist Luis Enrique Ramirez.

“Of which we do not know what is happening, who is telling the truth… what can be done?… Sinaloa journalists are very hurt by this situation,” he stressed.

The journalist stressed that throughout the country, unfortunately, the disappearance and murder of journalists “is a serious problem.”

“It is a problem that we live day by day, even I, as a person, as a journalist, unfortunately, for 3 years, I have been like this (with anguish), my life, my two daughters, that sometimes, well, unfortunately, I do not know If, for example, right now that I am here (in Sonora) gladly accompanying on this tour, how can I return? Will I return all right? Will I be all right? Unfortunately, this is how I am experiencing this problem myself, of threat, of insecurity, of fear , of panic, it is horrible, president, we journalists suffer this, ”said López Rodríguez.

“I would like you to tell journalists in Sinaloa, also throughout the country, I once asked you 3 years ago ‘what are you going to do, how are you going to take care of me, how do you take care of us journalists? ‘, you told me that “hugging us”, I remember it well and you too”, the journalist told AMLO.

“But there is a situation here, how can you make the journalists themselves? of the country, and in Sinaloa, how can they be helped, because they say that there is no help, that there is no support, and they are hurt.

López Rodríguez added that in Sinaloa, while the Federal Prosecutor’s Office says that they have already found the motive for the murder of Ramírez, the state prosecutor, Sara Bruna, says that there are still no results.

“We don’t know what to do, we don’t know what’s going on, what’s going on.”

López Rodríguez at one point thanked AMLO and his government because she feels protected (she said she was under the protection mechanism), and then expressed her fear.

“And right now I don’t know what’s happening, I’m going through, I’m crossing, after the tour with you, to Sinaloa, and I hope that, well, God takes care of me, because it’s difficult, ‘the tacuachada is hard,’ as I would say over there in Sinaloa, ‘the rattlesnake is all that it gives’, and it is difficult, very difficult, there in Sinaloa, the issue of journalists’ safety, (Governor) Rubén Rocha, and also Secretary Inzunza, they throw a lot of they want to support us, but they also lack your voice, to tell them how, where they should approach… I want you to tell them, the Sinaloa journalists are very hurt, and very desperate, it’s the truth ”.

AMLO ANSWER

López Obrador replied to the Sinaloa journalist that his government is doing everything to guarantee the safety of journalists, that there is a protection mechanism for journalists, whoever requests it is granted it, whoever has been threatened, whoever feels that his life is at risk.

There are many journalists who are in this special protection mechanism granted by the federal government, he said, the mechanism is open, “and we are going to continue improving it, it is a help, an obligation that we have.”

Regarding the crime of the journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez, AMLO stated that “the investigation is already advanced, there is a special team working.”

In that, the President invited Rosa Icela Rodríguez, head of the federal Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, to speak.

Rosa Icela Rodríguez said that (in the case of Luis Enrique Ramírez), “there is already a motive, the people (involved) are already defined, there are already arrest warrants, and investigations are being followed to find them,” but due to the care of the process, no further details are given.

“There will be no impunity in this case,” he stressed.

We recommend you read:

AMLO urged the journalist Mirsa Delia López Rodríguez and Rosa Icela Rodríguez to discuss the issue of the nurse Glorimar López, about her investigation and what can be done for her daughters and their parents, who are now older, and soon give results. so that there is no impunity in this case.