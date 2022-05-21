“I think Salvini is a serial provocateur so I won’t answer him. But I’m happy that he too says to seek peace because in the face of a war all political forces should be on the same side. So first of all condemn Russia for the unjustified invasion and help the Ukrainians, without giving the idea that now we want to abandon them “. The Foreign Minister said in an interview with La Stampa, Luigi Di Maio.

Italy is working for peace, he says, with a reference to the Italian plan, and adds: “If we really want to invest in this direction, I ask for a pact between all the political forces: let’s invest more in diplomacy. to GDP it is 0.14 percent. We should bring it to at least 0.2, on average with other European countries: it would be a clear signal “.

And on the words of Berlusconi, he replies: “We cannot afford hesitations like Italy in supporting an attacked country, Ukraine, and condemning the aggressor, that is Russia. Italy works for peace, moreover Zelensky has repeatedly opened to a negotiation with Russia, but no response has yet been received from Putin “.