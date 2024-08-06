Mexico City.- PAN deputy María Elena Pérez-Jaén denounced the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, before the INE for bringing the issue of the distribution of plurinominal deputies and senators to the morning conferences at the National Palace.

The legislator warns the National Electoral Institute (INE) that the official violates article 134 of the constitution by exposing a political-electoral issue, even though there is no ban.

In the conferences held on June 3 and 5 and July 17 and 24, Alcalde explained in that space, together with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, how the Congress of the Union would look, according to their numbers, as of September 1, without having the final data from the INE and the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation.

In addition, officials have disqualified those who question whether the 4T parties have a qualified majority in the Chamber of Deputies.

“The Secretary lacks jurisdiction, and has therefore invaded a foreign sphere, in addition to violating the principle of electoral impartiality, by interpreting the preliminary counts of the INE, declaring in advance and without legal authority the results that by law are not definitive until the end of the electoral processes,” the deputy states in her complaint, which must be analyzed by the Technical Unit of Contentious Matters and the Complaints Commission.

The document states that the INE will determine, on August 23, how many plurinominal positions correspond to the parties based on the votes obtained on June 2, and it will not be until the end of this month when the official number exists.

“This interference by the Secretary of the Interior constitutes a violation of Article 449, paragraph 1, subsection d) of the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures, due to the failure to comply with the Principle of Impartiality established by Article 134 of the Magna Carta and, of course, a serious violation of the principle of equity in the contest, significantly influencing in favor of one political force,” said the deputy.

“It is inconceivable, she has been interfering unduly. Secretary Alcalde overstepped her functions, she only intends to confuse the citizens with the aim of exclusively supporting a political force, her party Morena.”

The National Action Party (PAN) legislator also filed a complaint with the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Electoral Crimes, because in her opinion the official is carrying out an illicit exercise of public service.

“The Secretary of the Interior violates the General Law on Electoral Crimes and Title Twenty-Four of the Federal Penal Code by interfering with the proper exercise of the duties of electoral officials, by making decisions outside of her jurisdiction,” added Pérez-Jaén, who also reported Mayor to the Secretariat of Public Service.

“The behavior of the Secretary of the Interior implies serious administrative violations due to abuse of functions, as she is not authorized to do so by the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, nor by Article 27 of the Organic Law of the Federal Public Administration. Her conduct is defined in Article 57 of the General Law of Administrative Responsibilities.”