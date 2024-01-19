China | 13 people died in the school dormitory fire

The authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

13 people has died in a school dormitory fire in Henan province in central China, the country's state news agency Xinhua reports, according to AFP.

The local fire brigade was alerted to the fire on Friday at 11 pm local time. The fire site is located in Yanshanpu Village, Dushu City.

According to the authorities, one person was also injured in the fire and taken to the hospital.

According to AFP, the local news agency says that the authorities arrived at the scene of the fire quickly. The fire was extinguished at 23:38.

According to AFP, tragic fires are common in China because safety regulations are lax and poorly enforced.

In November, 26 people died and dozens were injured in an office fire in northern China's Shanxi province. In April, 29 people died in a hospital fire in Beijing.