Sunday, January 21, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

China | 13 people died in the school dormitory fire

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
China | 13 people died in the school dormitory fire

The authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

13 people has died in a school dormitory fire in Henan province in central China, the country's state news agency Xinhua reports, according to AFP.

The local fire brigade was alerted to the fire on Friday at 11 pm local time. The fire site is located in Yanshanpu Village, Dushu City.

According to the authorities, one person was also injured in the fire and taken to the hospital.

According to AFP, the local news agency says that the authorities arrived at the scene of the fire quickly. The fire was extinguished at 23:38. The authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

According to AFP, tragic fires are common in China because safety regulations are lax and poorly enforced.

In November, 26 people died and dozens were injured in an office fire in northern China's Shanxi province. In April, 29 people died in a hospital fire in Beijing.

See also  Live broadcast | Emotions heated up during the parliament's question hour in the climate and economic debate - "As if elections were coming"

#China #people #died #school #dormitory #fire

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
An aerial reconnaissance expert predicted problems for Kyiv due to Russian breakthrough drones

An aerial reconnaissance expert predicted problems for Kyiv due to Russian breakthrough drones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result