In the midst of waiting for San Luis Spring Festival 2024, it was reported through social networks the collapse of the stage located in Plaza Fundadores; However, this Saturday morning the San Luis Potosí City Council denied the fact.

According to local media, the events allegedly occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Friday, in Plaza Fundadores; Presumably, after the incident, a 53-year-old man was injured.

The images shared through social networks show how the stage structure has fallen and there is debris on the ground, even the speakers ended up crushed by the metal fences that can be seen bending due to the impact.

Local media indicated that elements of Civil Protection of San Luis Potosí carried out the transfer of a man who ended up injured after the structure fell.

SLP City Council denies structure collapse

The general secretary of the H. City Council of San Luis Potosí, Jorge Daniel Hernández Delgadillo told @octopusmx3 that the report of the fall of the San Luis Primavera Festival stage was false.

This is what the scene looks like this Saturday (Photo: Municipal Civil Protection SLP)

He explained that the construction was done under international quality parameters, since the artists who will be presented are international and review each of the elements of the platform.

“The fact that we did not have any platform security implements would even prevent an artist from being able to perform,” he said.

(Photo: Screenshot)

Hernández Delgadillo declared that security is guaranteed for both attendees and artists who will perform at the festival in the capital of San Luis Potosí.

For its part, the Municipal Civil Protection Coordination He reported through his social networks that everything is now ready to safely start and take place the San Luis Spring 2024 Festival.

It should be noted that this festival begins today, March 23, at 8:00 p.m., with the members of the renowned Il Divo quartet.