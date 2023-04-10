Mexico City. Media from the country’s capital report the death of Julian Figueroason of the late singer Joan Sebastian and the actress Maribel Guardia.

According to journalist Carlos Jiménez, Julian Figueroa’s death occurred this afternoon in a house in Jardines del Pedregal, in Mexico City.

The body of the person found lifeless does not present traces of violence and The Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office is expected to provide information on the identity of the deceased person.

He is the brother of the also singer, José Manuel Figueroason of Joan Sebastian, who died in 2015.

In an Instagram post from yesterday, Julián shared his feelings, when remembering his deceased father:

“How slowly 8 years have passed, since the day you left time tastes more bitter. And people proclaim time has to fix everything, but it is a vile lie it hurts more every day and without fear of hurting sensibilities… here it goes .

The fans inveigh, LONG LIVE THE POET OF THE PEOPLE, but I don’t give a damn I ONLY LOVE MY DAD” To hell with the Grammys, with fame and money, because my only wish is to hug you… one more time.

“I love you DAD and if your death hurts me, it’s because your life was so valuable to me,” were the words of the singer Julián Figueroa, for his father on his Instagram account.

Julián Figueroa was born in 1995 in Cuernavaca, Mexico and has followed in his father’s footsteps in the music industry.

Julián has released several singles and albums, including “Julián Figueroa y su Banda”, among others.

In addition to his musical career, he has participated in various theater and television productions.