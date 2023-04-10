Dario Acquaroli, mountain bike champion from San Pellegrino, died in an inaccessible area in Camerata Cornello, around 1pm today, Easter Sunday. Acquaroli was expected by his sister for Easter lunch, but he never arrived at the family home. Death was caused by a fall with his mountain bike.

So the mountain bike champion, twice world champion in this specialty, in 1993 as a junior and in 1996 as a U23, passes away due to an illness and while he was riding his bicycle.

The helicopter that took off from Como and Alpine Rescue personnel were sent to the site from 118. Some cyclists called for help who found Acquaroli on the ground, next to his bicycle, along a mule track that leads from Cespedosio to the village. Help is in vain.

Dario Acquaroli was born on 10 March 1975 in San Giovanni Bianco and was one of the strongest Italian mountain bike specialists ever: he raced 19 world championships with the Italian national team between cross country and marathon, winning two European titles (1992, 1993) and two world titles (1993, 1996) as well as five Italian titles (1992, 1993, 1996, 2000, 2005). During his career he defended the colors of Team Bianchi, Full-Dynamix and Sintesi Larm.

He retired from top-level activity in 2008. After that he remained in the world of sport with positions in Vittoria and, in recent years, as Marketing Manager in Merida.

«The president of the Off-road Commission Massimo Ghirotto remembers him with emotion, who had him as a rider in Bianchi, as well as the many who knew and followed him in those years, appreciating him for his sporting and human skills – underlines the Federciclismo in a note – President Cordiano Dagnoni, on behalf of the entire Federal Council, the Federation and the world of cycling, expresses his deepest condolences to his family for the tragic loss».