Morelia, Michoacán.- This Saturday morning, an alleged confrontation between civilians and security forces of the Michoacán government was reported in the municipality of Tepalcatepec.

Through several videos that circulate on the network, alleged residents of the town of Ahuaje, in Aguililla, exposed the images of at least six injured by a projectile weapon after an alleged attack by the armed forces that tried to enter Loma Blanca.

“Here is another gunshot wound, it entered through the back and came out through the front,” a man recounts through a live broadcast on Facebook, while showing a patient complaining about an alleged projectile wound and lying on a bed.

In what the rapporteur claims to be the Ahuaje clinic, several men with bandages and others who are waiting to be transferred in ambulances are observed, after allegedly being attacked by soldiers after holding a demonstration to prevent the armed forces from entering Loma. White.

“Here in Ahuaje are the wounded civilians who were there in Loma Blanca, demonstrating, preventing the government, along with the scoundrels from Tepeque, from entering. But apparently they didn’t care that we were on lockdown,” a man behind the recording is heard saying.

While the wounded and those accompanying them pointed to the government as being responsible for the attack on civilians in the region, the Secretary of Public Security (SSP), José Alfredo Ortega Reyes, denied to the local media an attack against residents who were demonstrating.

From the municipality of Aquila, Ortega Reyes stated that elements advanced in the area, when they met a social group that, seeing them, withdrew.

“There are no confrontations, I tell you with all the conviction, there is no personal confrontation of the Interinstitutional Operations Base there, it advanced, because it is advancing to open roads and it met a social base group, who upon seeing the presence of the staff just walked away.”

In addition, he added that the soldiers were attacked by explosive devices and bullets launched by unidentified subjects who were from above.

“But criminals were shooting up there, what is more, there is even talk of a wounded soldier, the social base withdrew from there and “someone” caused the explosion of some explosive that can be seen in some images and that is what I suppose caused the injuries. Our staff is there coordinated for the opening of these spaces “explained the official.

Read more: Hitmen break into a Ciudad Hidalgo trail and kill a woman

Until the closing of this edition, there are no official reports of security elements injured after an alleged attack, as well as the registration of any death.