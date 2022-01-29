The eagle, Khabib Nurmagomedov, landed in Miami for the premiere of his promotion Eagle FC, held on Friday, January 28 at the FLXcast Arena in Miami, Florida. Under the gaze of great sports stars such as Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo and Kayla Harrison, the company debuted in style.

The evening of 11 explosive fights saw the Russian veteran as the winner Sergei Kharitonov in the main event, stopping ferocious knockout Tyron Spong by second-round TKO, who suffered his first loss in mixed martial arts.

One of the stars of the night was the legendary Rashad Evans, taking the victory by unanimous decision against the Brazilian Gabriel Checco. Evans ended a five-fight losing streak, returning to professional action for the first time in nearly four years.

UFC veterans, Ray Borg and Cody Gibson, exhibited themselves in a great bantamweight battle, for many the best of the night. Borg was awarded the victory by unanimous decision.

Eagle FC will return to Miami on March 11, with the clash between Kevin Lee and Diego Sánchez at 165 pounds, a new category that the company intends to standardize.

Eagle FC 44 Results

Sergey Kharitonov defeats Tyrone Spong via TKO (fists) at 2:55 of round 2.

Rashad Evans defeats Gabriel Checco via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Ray Borg defeats Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28).

Ramazan Kuramagomedov defeats John Howard via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26).

Raimond Magomedaliev defeats Anthony Njokuani via TKO (fists) at 2:49 of round 1.

Dylan Salvador defeats Arman Ospanov via TKO (corner stoppage) at 5:00 of round 2.

yorgan de castro defeated Shaun Asher via Submission (Guillotine) at 1:04 of round 1.

Demarques Jackson defeats Miles Hunsinger via TKO (fists) at 0:54 of round 1.

Shawn Bunch defeats Firdavs Khasanov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Loik Radzhabov defeats Zach Zane via submission (guillotine) at 3:23 of round 1.