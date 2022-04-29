Culiacán.- Strong detonations of firearms were reported during the early hours of this Friday, April 29, in the sector Tierra Blanca and January 6 in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

During the early hours of this Friday, the report came from the emergency numbers about a shooting attack inside a located bar for university avenue and Juan de la Barrera where the call indicated that detonations of a firearm had been heard in said place.

Element of the different corporations, including the municipal one, immediately moved to the site where apparently at least one person was injured by a firearm projectile. Red Cross paramedics responded to the request for help.

Unofficially they are announcing that it is an injured person, presumably a police element, who is being taken to receive medical attention. Due to these facts, an operation was implemented throughout the surroundings to find the person or persons responsible.

It should be remembered that this bar or nightclub had already been closed because a firearm and drugs had allegedly been found.

