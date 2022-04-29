Saeed Yassin (Cairo) The owners of the TV series that came out of the Ramadan Drama Marathon decided to show them after the blessed Eid Al-Fitr holiday, whether on the screen of a number of satellite channels or on electronic platforms, after the success of the experiment during the last period, based on the presence of parallel and important seasons away from Ramadan, during which many successful series were shown.

“Night Fall”

At the forefront of these series, “The Night of Fall,” starring a large number of Arab artists from Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Jordan, including Tariq Lotfi, Bassem Yakhour, Saba Mubarak, Kinda Hanna, Jawad Al-Shakarji, Khalil Ibrahim, Samar Muhammad, and Zulfiqar Khedr. , directed by Naji Ta’my, and written by Majdi Saber, who told Al-Ittihad: The events of the series revolve in a dramatic and suspenseful framework that documents the crimes committed by the terrorist group against the people of Iraq during three lean years that witnessed tragic and bloody events, the period from 2014 to 2017. The work is the first of its kind that conveys a realistic picture of the horrors that have passed through the Arab region, and the brutal acts of the terrorist organization ISIS in the city of Mosul in particular, and the cities of Iraq in general, to be a tool for exposing all the brutal acts that happened that were monitored by the media and revealed to public opinion. The series highlights the facts that are absent from this organization before the eyes, and focuses on the solidarity of the people of Iraq with all its components and sects in the face of the forces of darkness and tyranny that tried to erase the beautiful history of Iraq.

“parallel universe”

As for the series “Parallel World”, starring Donia Samir Ghanem, Amr Wahba, Shaima Seif, Islam Ibrahim, and Muhammad Utaka, and written and directed by Hisham Gamal, it is shown on one of the electronic platforms along with a number of satellite channels, and the series came out of the Ramadan race because of Another series for his producer is the second part of “In Our House is a Robot” by Shaima Seif and Amr Wahba.

Hisham Gamal said: The events of “Parallel World” are located in only 15 episodes, and revolve within a comic social framework around a “doll” bride who turns into a real human being, and faces many difficult and comedic situations in each episode of the series, and denied that the work was Adapted from other works.

“Eight”

The series “The Eight”, co-starring Aser Yassin, Khaled Al-Sawy, Ghada Adel, Mahmoud Al-Bazawi, Reem Mustafa, Munther Rayhana and Muhammad Alaa, written by Chancellor Turki Al Sheikh and directed by Ahmed Medhat, will be shown on one of the electronic platforms in addition to the “mbc” channels. Aser confirmed that he is betting on the success of the series, which has had all the material and technical success factors, and a global work team in photography, coloring, optical tricks, graphics, music, and others. He indicated that his character in the work is complex and different from all his previous roles, including the role of the lawyer who embodied him in Ramadan through the series “Sutts in Arabic”, especially as he is keen on the diversity of his roles and the contents of his works, which is what he found in “The Eight”.

“freak”

The series “Al-Nazwa” by Khaled Al-Nabawi, Aisha bin Ahmed, Salwa Muhammad Ali, Omar Al-Shennawi, Murad Makram, Sally Shaheen, Ramzi Al-Adl, and directed by Amir Ramses, will be shown on the “Shahid” platform, and it was decided to leave the series from Ramadan because of the participation of the Prophet in the championship series. “Raj’in Ya Hawa”, which was shown during the holy month, and the Prophet in “Al Nazwa” embodies the character of a young man named “Omar Shaheen” who is exposed to many problems that he is trying to overcome.

“danger curve”

And the producer of the series “A Curve of Danger” by Mustafa Qamar, Munther Rayhana, Hala Fakher, Merihan Hussein, Samira Tawfiq, Randa Al-Behairi, Muhammad Mahran, and directed by Wael Abdel Hamid, decided to complete his filming, which was stopped during the month of Ramadan to be shown soon, and the series belongs to the drama of mystery and suspense, and it revolves About “Saif”, who finds himself embroiled in a case of killing the closest people to him, and is sentenced to death, and continues to search throughout the events of the series to solve the mystery of this case.

“Evil Auction”

The same applies to the series “Azad al-Sharr” by Kamal Abu Raya, Hala Fakher, Muhammad Najati, Hajar al-Sharnoubi, Muhammad Abd al-Gawad, Ahmed Salama, and directed by Mamdouh Zaki, a Upper Egyptian social series that fights violence and family disintegration, and its events take place in a village in Upper Egypt, where The conflict is inflamed by two men over the leadership of the village and over the wheat trade in Upper Egypt as a whole. Before the death of one of them, he recommends that his second son be the eldest after him, and a conflict arises between the brothers on one side and the family of the second man on the other.

Other series

It is scheduled to complete filming a number of other series for viewing during the coming period, and not to wait until the next month of Ramadan, including: “Lam Shamsia” by Mona Zaki, Iyad Nassar, Ahmed Rizk, and “Awlad Al-Hilaliya” by Hussein Fahmy, Mustafa Fahmy, Afaf Shuaib, and Naglaa. Badr, Ahmed Saeed Abdel Ghani, Sherine Adel, and “Mama I Want What” by Reem Mustafa, Nicolas Moawad, Salah Abdullah, Muhammad Al Kilani and Donia Maher.