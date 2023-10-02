I would like nothing more than the “doctor Death“was the candidate of Brunette to the leadership of government of Mexico City. On election day I would gladly attend to vote against Hugo López-Gatell and, that night, he would open a bottle of champagne to celebrate his defeat. Because there is no way for this guy, responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Mexicans, to win an election.

Does the ruling party really believe that we citizens are such idiots as to put this cretin as their candidate?

Yes, we no longer want to remember the nightmare of covid-19 pandemic. But we have not forgotten this cheap doctor who lied to us with his snooty voice. Ineffective, vain and arrogant, is responsible for Mexico being one of the countries with the highest number of deaths from the global pandemic.

It’s a shame, really, that Morena is not going to launch him as its candidate. Because everything indicates that the former head of the capital’s police will be the one who will win that candidacy.

Omar García Harfuch is up in the polls. If you are the candidate, Brunette It will increase the chances of retaining the leadership of the CdMx. This is understood by both President as the presidential candidate of Brunettewho cannot afford to lose the majority of votes in the capital, as happened in the last 2021 elections.

Therefore, in a pragmatic maneuver, AMLO and Sheinbaum they already accepted that Garcia Harfuch be the candidate, even though he does not have a Morenoist “pedigree” and, worse still, he trained with Genaro García Luna as a police officer.

A very effective police officer who has earned the support of the capital’s residents as polls show. And neither Claudia nor AMLO They are in the position of leaving something loose that could make them lose votes in the elections. 2024 elections. You just have to see how both defended García Harfuch last week when they tried to involve him in the fabrication of the “historical truth” of the Ayotzinapa case.

The rules of the competition favor Omar.

He is the one with the greatest name recognition, the most positive opinions, and the greatest preferences as a possible candidate. His adversaries (the “doctor Death”, the former mayor of Iztapalapa, Clara Brugada, and Mariana Boy of the Green Party) are lagging behind; They will hardly be able to close the gap in three weeks before the survey that will define the winner begins.

In these crucial days, the four candidates will not be able to carry out campaigns or advertise in billboards. Thus it is very difficult, if not impossible, to move preferences in surveys. The rules favor those who are at the top and that, nowadays, is Garcia Harfuch.

Which has many people furious. Brunette. They don’t like it at all that an upstart is going to win the second most important candidacy of the season after the presidential one. Someone who does not have the seal of having founded the movement, with a PRI family background and who, to finish it off, is a police officer trained by one of the men most hated by the 4T.

The favorite of the “cigars” is Clara Brugada, about whom they speak wonders. Apparently, as mayor of Iztapalapa she did outstanding work to improve life in that district. She is one of the highest-rated municipal presidents according to Mitofsky’s ranking in the 150 largest municipalities in the country.

But, outside of Iztapalapa, few know Brugada. And he no longer has time to make himself known in three weeks and catch up with García Harfush. So, I think, he will have to settle for a Senate run heading into the 2024 elections.

The results of the survey Brunette and its allies will be announced on October 30. Meanwhile, it is foreseeable that the attacks against Garcia Harfuch continue. They want to discredit him Brunette. They can’t stand it.

Typical of the parties that dislike cadres that come from outside. They see them as intruders who do not represent the “true” values ​​of the political institute. As if the parties were a private club where we must prevent opportunistic mobs from sneaking in who only want to enjoy the privileges they deserve.

They forget two things. First, that parties are taxpayer-funded institutions so that citizens can compete for power. Second, the main objective of a party is to win the greatest number of votes possible at the polls. If it bothers you that this is done by a cop outside your brotherhood, then it’s better to establish a private club where you can take long purity baths.

