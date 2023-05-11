The Jerez race was particularly complicated for Franco Morbidelli, who never even managed to enter the top ten in both races. Now, however, the MotoGP is making a stop at Le Mans, a very different track where the Yamaha rider shows up after the day of testing in Andalusia, which confirmed which paths to take.

The French Grand Prix will certainly not be the turning point, considering the problems Morbidelli and Yamaha are facing, however the uncertainty of the weather can help: “It’s a very different track compared to Jerez. We are in a difficult moment, but anything is possible, the weather can change and we have to keep the correct attitude in the races. We need to approach this weekend as aggressively as we can, to be able to gain whatever small advantage we can make.”

Moving from a track like Jerez to a completely different one like Le Mans isn’t an easy undertaking, but the Roman from Tavullia is very calm in this respect: “It’s what one tries to do all the time, every now and then one succeeds and sometimes not. It’s part of a driver’s job to know how to adapt and get to the top as soon as possible even when a track changes. One tries to be better prepared with the team, with data, with training. There are so many ways.”

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Yamaha rider then considers the fact that he comes to Le Mans with no news, the solutions tried in the Jerez tests didn’t convince: “We tried different solutions in the tests, but it didn’t seem to help anything, so we didn’t bring anything here to Le Mans. We continued to work, there will certainly be updates and solutions, but not in France”.

Yamaha is going through a difficult moment, Fabio Quartararo is also struggling. However, if the Frenchman has been reconfirmed and has no doubts about the trust placed in him by Iwata, Morbidelli’s future seems more uncertain. What doesn’t change, however, is the relationship between the rider and the team: “My faith in Yamaha doesn’t change because we’re all aware of what we’re missing and I’m aware of what we had. This thing keeps me confident, because in any case there are still some things from the old bike that were much better and therefore belong to us. It’s not that there are things we have to go looking for in dark areas. There is something, but by putting all our best together, the M1 could already become one of the best packages again”.

“Unfortunately at the moment we are not succeeding, but I remain confident because it is my nature and because I see that there is desire within the team. As for Yamaha’s trust in me, you have to ask them. Surely I can speak for my team. My perception, especially this year when I’m going quite fast compared to my teammate, is that we’re all engaged in the usual internal struggle between teammates,” explains Morbidelli.

So, the Roman is laying the foundations for discussing a renewal: “Yes, I would gladly stay with Yamaha, because I’ve had so many great satisfactions with this bike, I get along very well with the people within the team. Also I have a pending mission, I would like to achieve what I failed to achieve with this team. I think we have already started talking about the future. But my collaborators are so good that they take care of these things completely, keeping me calm”.