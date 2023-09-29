MindRiot Entertainment is producing a film about the submarine implosion Titan which occurred in June 2023. Announced exclusively by Deadline, E. Brian Dobbins (The Blackening) has signed on as co-producer for the submarine implosion film Titan of MindRiot Entertainment. The script is being written by Justin MacGregor and Jonathan Keasy.

“The Tragedy of Titan “It is another example of an ill-informed and quick-to-condemn system, in this case, our non-stop 24/7 media cycle that condemns and ruins the lives of so many people without any due process,” Keasy said. “Our film will not only honor all those involved in the submarine tragedy and their families, but will also serve as a vehicle that addresses a more macro concern about the nature of the media today.”

Keasy continued,

“The truth is all that matters. And the world has the right to know the truth, always, not the sensational bait imposed on us by those seeking their five minutes of fame. Life is not black and white. She `s complicated. There are nuances. “There are always nuances.”

On June 18, 2023, the submarine Titan of ocean gate disappeared off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, in the North Atlantic Ocean. After a four-day search, remains were found near the wreck of the Titanic and it was concluded that the submarine imploded. Five people died during the implosion. According to Deadline, the film MindRiot Entertainment It will be set before, during and after the tragedy. MindRiot Entertainment He is also developing a documentary series, Salvagedabout the events that occurred.

It was previously rumored that James Cameron I was considering making a movie about the submarine Titan; However, the director of Avatar He took to Twitter to deny these rumors, which he described as “offensive.” He tweeted:

“I usually don’t respond to offensive rumors in the media, but I need to do so now. I am NOT in talks about a movie OceanGatenor will I ever be.”

Editor’s note: You have to get money to pay those demands friends.