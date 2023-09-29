Alexandre Silveira states that this is the preliminary potential of the area that Petrobras is trying to license with Ibama

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveirastated this Friday (September 29, 2023) that an internal study of Petrobras indicates that the block that the state-owned company is seeking environmental licensing for exploration in the Equatorial Margin has the potential to contain 5.6 billion barrels of oil. This is a possible increase of 37% in Brazilian oil reserves, currently at 14.8 billion barrels.

Silveira referred to block FZA-M-59, which although located in the Foz do Amazonas Basin, It is not close to the mouth of the Amazon River. The area where the oil well would be drilled is 500 km away from the mouth. According to the minister, although the Equatorial Margin is made up of 5 sedimentary basins and 42 blocks, this is the most promising.

He mentioned that neighboring countries, such as Guyana and Suriname, have already found oil in that region. As shown by the Power360since 2015 Guyana has discovered in its small portion in the Equatorial Margin the equivalent of 75% of the entire Brazilian oil reserve, including the entire pre-salt.

“This Amapá block is the closest to Guyana and Suriname – which are finding oil in the region –, and it is the one with the greatest potential. There are internal studies by Petrobras that indicate that that block specifically has the possibility of having more than 5.6 billion barrels of oil. These are geological and geophysical studies that lead us to believe that this oil can generate income employment in Brazil”, he said.

Petrobras has been seeking environmental approval to drill wells in the region and continue research to prove the reserves and verify whether there is commercial viability of producing in the area. The license was denied in May by Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources).

The permission refers to a pre-operational test to analyze Petrobras’ response capacity to a possible leak. The oil company sent more documents and requested a new assessment by the institute. However, there is still no deadline for this analysis to be carried out.

Alexandre Silveira said on this Friday that he is convinced that the government will reach a good agreement on licensing, based on dialogue, and reinforced that all environmental conditions for exploration that are imposed will be strictly complied with.

The Brazilian portion of the Equatorial Margin is formed by 5 sedimentary basins – a type of rock formation that allowed the accumulation of sediments over time. The basins are:

Foz do Amazonas located in the States of Amapá and Pará;

located in the States of Amapá and Pará; Pará-Maranhão located in Pará and Maranhão;

located in Pará and Maranhão; Barreirinhas located in Maranhão;

located in Maranhão; Ceará located in Piauí and Ceará;

located in Piauí and Ceará; Potiguarlocated in Rio Grande do Norte.

There are 42 blocks on the Equatorial Margin granted by ANP (National Petroleum and Natural Gas Agency). Currently, the region has the largest volume of exploration blocks in the country.

The exploration phase consists of studies and well drilling to prove potential oil and gas reserves. After this phase, the commercial viability of producing is analyzed, according to the size of the reserve. Only then does production begin in the fields.