A US F16 crashed today during a training exercise near the US military base of Osan in South Korea. According to what was announced by the military in a statement, the fighter crashed near a rural area. The pilot managed to bail out and is now hospitalized, there are no civilians involved in the accident. Osan Air Base is the closest military base to North Korea, about 64 kilometers from the border.
