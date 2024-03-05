On March 9, Orthodox believers celebrate the first and second finding of the head of the holy prophet and baptizer of the Lord John the Baptist. However, due to the fact that 2024 is a leap year, the celebration is postponed to March 8. In the tradition of the Orthodox Church, there are legends about three discoveries of the head of the last prophet of the Old Testament, in honor of each of them a separate celebration has been established. The history and traditions of the holiday are in the material of Izvestia.

Death of the Prophet: Why John the Baptist was executed

John the Baptist is one of the most revered saints in the Orthodox Church, with seven holidays established in his honor – more than in memory of any other saint. In the 11th chapter of the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus says about him: “Truly I say to you, among those born of women there has not arisen a greater man than John the Baptist.” Literally, “forerunner” means “one who flows before” or “pioneer.” He is considered a great prophet who told people about the imminent coming of Jesus Christ.

John the Baptist came from a noble family, his father, Zechariah, like all priests, was considered a descendant of Aaron, brother of the prophet Moses, and the roots of mother Elizabeth’s origin go back to the family of King David. His parents remained childless for many years, and when, at the end of his years, the Archangel Gabriel appeared to Zechariah and announced the imminent appearance of his son, he did not believe it and was temporarily deprived of the opportunity to speak. Speech returned to him after the birth of John.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org Icon “Beheading of John the Baptist”

Nothing is known about the life of John the Baptist before his appearance from the desert preaching. In the 30th year of his life, he came to the Jordan River, in which the Jews traditionally performed religious ablutions, and began to talk to the people about repentance and baptism for the remission of sins, and also baptize people in the waters of the river. After a while, it was he who had the right to baptize Jesus. He wore rough clothes made of camel skin, ate honey from wild bees and was in prayer all the time. Denying himself comfort, the saint did not demand the same from others. John called on the people who came to listen to his preaching to moral correction of life—repentance.

The execution of John is directly related to his preaching; he was famous in the world as an uncompromising and strict denouncer of sinful life. He criticized all those who allowed temptations to overcome the spirit and led a sinful lifestyle. Among those exposed was the ruler of these places, King Herod Antipas, the son of Herod the Great, who divorced his wife and began to live with his brother’s wife Herodias. John the Baptist boldly exposed the ruler's sin, for which he was imprisoned. However, Herod did not execute the prophet because he was afraid of popular indignation and the wrath of the Lord.

After some time, the saint was nevertheless executed; this tragic event is connected with the feast in honor of Herod. According to legend, the daughter of Herodias, Salome, played a key role in the death of the saint. As a reward for her beautiful dance, she was given the opportunity to choose whatever she wanted, and wanted to receive the Baptist's head on a platter. John the Baptist was executed during the feast, and the story of the Baptist and Salome became a popular subject for the most famous painters of the Renaissance.

Finding the head of John the Baptist in 2024: a matter of faith, not science

According to legend, Herodias did not allow the prophet’s head to be buried along with his body and hid it in the palace. After a while, a maid took her and buried her in an earthenware jug on the Mount of Olives, where many holy places are located today. Years later, the nobleman Innocent, who bought these lands, decided to build a church on that site and, while digging a ditch for the foundation, discovered a jug with a relic. The head of John the Baptist was identified by the signs emanating from it. Innocent carefully kept the find, but, fearing its desecration, hid it in the church. The building subsequently fell into disrepair and collapsed, and the relic was lost.

The second discovery of the head of John occurred during the reign of Constantine the Great; the head of the saint was found by monastic pilgrims. John the Baptist himself appeared to one of them and pointed to the place where to look for the relic. The monks found the relic and gave it to a Syrian potter, who carefully preserved the shrine, and before his death, sealed it in a vessel and gave it to his sister. Later, the chapter ended up in the possession of an Arian priest, who with its help supported the authority of the Arian doctrine. After the deception was revealed, he hid the shrine in a cave near the city of Emessa (now Syria). Later, a monastery was built on that site, the head was found a third time and transferred to Constantinople in 452.

Unrest associated with the exile of John Chrysostom forced the chapter to be moved to Emessa, and at the beginning of the 9th century – to Comana (now Turkey). In 850 the chapter was again transferred to Constantinople. After the third discovery of the head, the further fate of John’s relics is not known for certain. According to some sources, it was divided into two, and according to others, into seven parts, which were dispersed to different monasteries and temples of the world. It is believed that today the front part of the chapter is kept in Amiens, France, another one is in the Roman church of Pope Sylvester, there is also evidence of the presence of parts of the chapter in the Dionysiatus monastery on Athos, and, finally, the monks of the Gandzasar monastery in Nagorno-Karabakh claim that they are also kept by himself as a piece of the chapter that came here after the Crusades.

See also Church holidays in October 2022 - calendar, fasts, signs, prohibitions Photo: commons.wikimedia.org First discovery of the head of John the Baptist

According to scientists, it is impossible to solve the problem due to lack of data. Therefore, the location of the head of John the Baptist is a matter of faith, not science.

John the Baptist: why his relics are especially revered

John's important position is based on the respect that Jesus Christ himself showed him. The Orthodox concept of John as the most important prayer book for all Christians is most clearly illustrated by the fact that during intercession (intercessory prayer) his name is remembered immediately after the name of the Mother of God. Seven holidays are assigned to John the Baptist: the Conception of John the Baptist, the Nativity of John the Baptist, the Beheading of John the Baptist, the Council of John the Baptist, the first, second and third finding of the head of John the Baptist and others. John the Baptist is revered not only by Orthodox and Catholic Christians, but also by Muslims – as a great righteous man.

Believers venerate the relics of the Prophet, Forerunner and Baptist of the Lord John Photo: RIA Novosti/Alexander Galperin

On the day of the feast of the finding of the head of John the Baptist, as well as on other holidays in his honor, it is customary to read prayers to the saint and ask him for health. It is strictly forbidden to abuse alcohol and use foul language, as well as indulge in other sinful acts.

According to popular beliefs, the snow that fell on this day was a harbinger of a cold Easter, and the nesting of birds on the north side of the tree foreshadowed a warm summer.