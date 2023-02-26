PS Sunday, February 26, 2023, 01:08



A court in Madrid has ordered, for an alleged crime of seizure of assets, the seizure of four paintings by the Spanish painter José María Sicilia that were exhibited at the 42nd edition of the ARCO fair

The information, advanced by El Confidencial, has been confirmed to Europa Press by sources from Ifema, which has complied with the order issued by the judge and keeps the works in its warehouses until it is decided who they should be delivered to.

The works in question are four paintings that were located in the space of the Chantal Crousel gallery in Paris and are part of an exhibition entitled ‘The Thousand and One Nights’ that Sicily is preparing for the Vatican Library.

The embargo has been carried out as a precautionary measure ordered by a Madrid court investigating a possible seizure of the artist’s assets for “supposed evasions to pay the divorce sentence” of his second ex-wife, Elisabeth Mari de Bazelaire de Boucheporn, according to the information from The Confidential.

This sentence would have been handed down by the Provincial Court of Paris on June 4, 2019, decreeing the payment of some 800,000 euros, which “rises above one million for legal interest.”