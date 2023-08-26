A man and his three children, ages 9, 11 and 19, were shot dead and burned this Friday in the department of intibucáin the west of Hondurasinformed the National Police and relatives.

According to a preliminary report from the Honduran Police, the victims were murdered and subsequently burned in ehe municipality of Yamaranguila, Intibucá.

Honduran Gilberto Bautista and his three children were allegedly attacked by a man, identified as selvin sanchezwhen they collected ocote wood near their house in the village Oloas.

The other three victims were identified as Eduardo Josué, 19, Allan Fernando (11) and Erlin Santiago Bautista (9).

“They were in the cornfield collecting ocote (wood) to sell when an individual attacked them with a gun and then burned them,” said María Gómez, wife and mother of the deceased.

Gómez blamed a 42-year-old aunt of Gilberto Bautista, whom he did not identify, responsible for the massacre, and pointed out that the cause would be a “dispute over land.”

“An aunt of his (Gilberto) was his enemy and had ordered him to be killed for some land,” said the woman with tears in her eyes and a broken voice.

Honduras is among the countries with the highest rates of violence in the world, without living at war, with an average of between ten and fifteen murders a day, according to official sources.

