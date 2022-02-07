There are mourning in football from Spain. This weekend, according to the Iberian press, Jaime Guerrero Messoussia young soccer player, 15 years old, was murdered on Saturday night after conversing in a nightclub that had opened a space for minors.

Apparently, Guerrero, who was one step away from reaching the first team of CD Móstoles, a lower-ranked club in Spain, was leaving the venue when two gang They clashed with machetes. In the middle of the brawl, the minor would have been attacked.

“Shortly before 10:00 pm, we received notice that there was a young man on the ground in Atocha street with possibly stab wounds. When we arrived, we found a 15-year-old man who was they were practicing pulmonary resuscitation maneuvers, and a semiautomatic defibrillator had been applied,” told Nieves de Lucas, from the Emergency group of the Spanish capital, about what happened.

“We have started advanced resuscitation maneuvers, but, since the wound was penetrating in the hemithorax and deep, well it has not been possible for the patient to respond and has passed away,” he added.

The club’s message

Guerrero’s team was in charge of publicly reporting the young man’s murder.

“From the club, we regret to communicate the death of Jaime Guerrero Messousi, a Cadet A player, last night. A lot of strength for his family, friends, colleagues… Today the Azulona family is in mourning, our deepest condolences. Rest in peace Pepe”.

🔵 From the club, we regret to report the passing of Jaime Guerrero Messousi, Cadet A player, last night. A lot of strength for his family, friends, colleagues… Today the Azulona family is in mourning, our deepest condolences. Rest in peace Pep. pic.twitter.com/w5a1msjgla – CD Mostoles URJC (@CDMostoles) February 6, 2022

Since then, several youth teams in Spain have sent their condolences.

In the match that the club had against Compostela, there was a minute of silence for the death of Guerrero.

