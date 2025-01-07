The advance, which will allow us to obtain totally new information that was previously impossible to obtain, will be applicable to a wide variety of quantum materials with potential applications ranging from quantum computers to all kinds of advanced electronic and magnetic devices.
For the first time, a team of physicists has managed to measure the geometric ‘shape’ of an individual electron as it moved through a solid. Something that will allow us to study the quantum behavior of matter in a totally new way. Until now, …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#measure #time #quantum #geometry #electrons
Leave a Reply