Israel attacks Hezbollah in Lebanon after intercepting a “hostile aircraft”

This Sunday, Israeli aviation attacked positions of the Shiite group Hezbollah in Lebanon after intercepting a “hostile aircraft” that had entered Israel. The Israeli army has reported in a statement that last night its anti-aircraft system intercepted the aircraft in the Even Menachem area, in northern Israel. Subsequently, Israeli warplanes launched attacks in several areas of southern Lebanon against Hezbollah targets after which they detected explosions indicating that there was weapons at the attacked points, according to a statement.

Hezbollah, considered the most important paramilitary organization in the Middle East, launched at least 62 projectiles on Saturday against one of the main intelligence centers in northern Israel in its first response to the assassination on Tuesday of the number two of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, Saleh. al Arouri, on the outskirts of Beirut in a bombing attributed to Israel.

The Lebanese Shiite militia confirmed that five of its fighters were killed by Israeli attacks on Saturday, including with white phosphorus, in a particularly violent day on the border between Israel and Lebanon.

The Israeli-Lebanese border is experiencing its greatest tension since the war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006, following an upsurge in aggression by pro-Palestinian militias the day after the outbreak of the war between the Islamist group Hamas and Israel in Gaza on last October 7th. Hostilities have increased even more after the bombing that killed Saleh Al Arouri, deputy head of Hamas, in Beirut on Tuesday, in an action attributed to Israel, which neither recognized nor denied the operation.

Israel has deployed more than 200,000 troops to its northern border, where violence has also displaced thousands of residents, with some 80,000 people evacuated from communities in northern Israel and more than 70,000 fleeing southern Lebanon. (Efe)