It’s a massacre.

A systematic process of annihilation that in 2022 alone has cost the lives of 11 journalists, ten of them in governments of Morena.

Worse yet, the states with the highest number of dead informants are, in that order: Veracruz, Michoacán, Sonora, Sinaloa, Baja California, Zacatecas, Guerrero and Chiapas.

Among others. Since 2000, for example, 34 journalists have been massacred in Veracruz, seven in the AMLO government. And it is a massacre, because in addition to the fact that more than 70 percent of the attacks on journalists take place in governments of Morena –the party created by President Obrador–, in most cases the slaughterers literally “hunt ” to their victims when leaving and/or arriving from their home, office or workplace.

In other words, the criminals go after the journalists they previously locate and wait for the right moment to take their lives; a modus operandi that confirms that in the governments of Morena “death has permission” and the hired thugs have the slogan of exterminating the communicators.

An extermination of informants that reaches scandalous levels, since, with the death of two female journalists on May 9 -again in Veracruz-, they add up to the chilling figure of 60 communicators killed in the López Obrador government. In other words; It turns out that in the first 41 months of AMLO’s administration, a journalist – man or woman – is murdered in Mexico every 20 days on average; a whole world brand.

But the story becomes a “black novel” if we go back to memory and remember that López Obrador promised that in his government there would not be “a single dead journalist.” However, in 41 months -when almost 55 percent of his administration has elapsed-, the incidence of assassinated journalists has risen almost one hundred percent compared to the informants killed in the governments of Felipe Calderón and Peña Nieto.

And it is that –according to Article 19–, in the entire administration of Calderón 48 journalists were murdered and in the entire administration of Peña 47 informants lost their lives. Comparing the previous numbers with the 60 journalists killed in the first 41 months of AMLO’s administration, the conclusion is that the president who promised “not a single journalist killed” has actually been the president with the highest number of informants killed.

Yes, López Obrador is the president of the dead; one hundred percent more deaths of journalists, one hundred percent more violent deaths, one hundred percent more femicides… And it was necessary to go back to the issue of the dead journalists because -as has already been said–, just on Monday, May 9, 2022, hands Criminals gunned down journalists Yesenia Mollinedo Falconi and her camerawoman Joahna García Overa, in Cosoleacaque, Veracruz.

The modus operandi was identical to that of all the journalists massacred throughout 2022; the criminals located the reporters, followed them and after they left a convenience store where they had stopped for a drink, they were massacred aboard the vehicle in which they were traveling.

And of course, the dictator of Veracruz -Cuitláhuac García-, only managed to say the usual; that they would get to the bottom of the investigations, while the dictator of Palacio, López Orador, said the same thing as on the first day of his term; that the death of journalists is a consequence of neoliberal governments.

Something like the recognition that the government of López and all the state governments of Morena in the rest of the country suffer from the same problem of stimulating and covering up the death of journalists. And it is that, according to official figures – from the Ministry of the Interior -, a total of 60 journalists have been murdered in Mexico from December 1, 2018 to May 10, 2022.

70 percent of these journalists have been murdered in state governments in the hands of the official party, Morena –which confirms the extermination theory–, in addition to the fact that in at least 95 percent of the cases the alleged perpetrators are not have been identified, let alone brought to justice.

In a few words, it is ratified that in Mexico journalists are murdered because in Morena’s governments – be it the federal government, be it the state or municipal governments -, “death has permission.”

Yes, killing a journalist in Mexico is the same as having a guarantee of impunity; because in Mexico journalistic work is not only the most dangerous profession in the world, but also the crime with the greatest impunity.

And impunity is such that, for example, a journalist critical of the López Obrador government can be persecuted from the presidential power, persecuted from the Attorney General’s Office, from a state or municipal government of Morena and nobody says anything and neither does it happen any. But neither does anything happen to the “kill journalists”, who enjoy total impunity; a protection that provides them from President López, through the governors and mayors of Morena.

But it is also true that in more than 90 percent of the executions of journalists, the thugs are nothing more than hired killers.

And behind every gun and every bullet that takes the life of a journalist there is a politician, a ruler, a criminal or a drug trafficker who is bothered by the fact that there are journalists in Mexico willing to denounce and question bad governments, the worst politicians. or the intolerable criminals.

Yes, López Obrador’s school to demonize journalists on a daily basis has formed a legion of politicians, rulers and criminals capable of paying to exterminate annoying journalists. And that school is called dictatorship, here and in China.

At the time