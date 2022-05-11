The bill goes to the Senate for consideration; Biden urged urgency as Ukrainian defense resources are running out

The US House of Representatives approved yet another financial aid to Ukraine on Tuesday (May 10, 2022). This time, it was $40 billion in military and humanitarian support for Kiev in the face of the Russian invasion.

The vote was 368 to 57, with all votes against being Republicans. Now, the measure goes to the Senate.

The initiative came from US President Joe Biden. Two weeks ago, he asked Congress to pass an additional $33 billion, but deputies decided to increase the amount.

“This bill will protect democracy, limit Russian aggression, and strengthen our own national security, while, most importantly, supporting Ukraine.”, justified Representative Rosa DeLauro, chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

In a statement issued on Monday (May 9), Biden reinforced the need for the money to be released.”immediately”. According to the US president, the defense resources available to Ukraine will run out at the end of May.

Republicans who opposed the bill criticize Democrats for their haste in sending billions of US taxpayer dollars abroad.

Democrats barely control Congress, but the bill will need Republican votes to pass the Senate.

In March, the US Congress released $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine. On the occasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed lawmakers. He compared Russia’s invasion of his country to the attack on Pearl Harbor and the September 11, 2001 attacks.