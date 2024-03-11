Family grows! Josimar expecting her fifth child. Maria Fe Saldaña She is pregnant with her second child with the interpreter of 'The Protagonist' and the artist surprised more than one by announcing that he will join his life in marriage with that of Maria faithwho would be organizing the important event.

Will Josimar marry María Fe Saldaña?

Josimar He was intercepted by the 'América hoy' cameras and consulted about María Fe Saldaña's second pregnancy. The singer stated: “Happily, I'm going to be a dad, the fifth child is coming. God blesses me greatly.” The artist assured that he plans to marry again, this time with María Fe Saldaña. “Let's wait for the marriage with María Fe to arrive”, he expressed.

The musician mentioned that his partner is managing the wedding in the United States, with the participation of prominent artists such as Oscar D'León, La Sonora Ponceña and Axé Bahía. “María Fe is organizing the entire marriage, it's going to be a very nice wedding in the United States, that's where everything will be. The religious (event) can be in Peru,” she indicated.

Josimar and María Fe have been together since 2020. Photo: LR composition/Instagram of Maria Fe Saldaña/Instagram of Josimar

Finally, the salsero revealed that he already has a wedding date after having finalized his divorce with the Cuban Yadira Cárdenas, whom he married in December 2021, in the United States.

What did Yanira Cárdenas, Josimar's last wife, say?

Cuban Yanira Cárdenas, a woman resident in the United States, who married Josimarwas consulted about her legal situation with the artist, since, as is known, she married the singer years ago, which could be an impediment for Josimar Fidel to marry Maria Fe Saldaña. In that sense, Cárdenas confirmed that she managed to divorce the artist.

“Yes, thank God, I'm already divorced. It was hard for me, since I didn't want him to get divorced. AND the man did not want to sign them“, he wrote bluntly for 'America Today'.

How did Josimar announce María Fe Saldaña's second pregnancy?

Josimar and Maria Fe They represent one of the strongest couples on the show, despite the challenges they faced. Their relationship began in 2020 and was strengthened with the arrival of their first daughter.

María Fe Saldaña pregnant again. Photo: Josimar's Instagram

After certain rumors from some media outlets, Josimar confirmed that María Fe is pregnant again. Although it is not known exactly how many weeks she is, she already shows an obvious belly, as can be seen in the photo shared by the singer of 'The Protagonist'. In the image, María Fe wears a tight gray dress and caresses her belly. “Every day bigger“, wrote Josimar.