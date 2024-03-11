In order to avoid the disruptive crowds, illegal behavior and violent acts that have occurred in recent years, Miami Beach is implementing tough new measures. There is everything from bag checks and restricted access to the beach to greater control of alcohol consumption and parking fees that can reach up to US$100 in some cases.
Specifically speaking of parking, these are the measures that will apply:
- A flat parking fee of US$30 in lots in the Entertainment District.
- The flat parking fee will increase to US$100 on the two highest-impact weekends in March.
- Entry to city parking lots will be restricted from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. the next day.
- The towing rate for non-residents will be US$516, double the regular rate, for vehicles in South Beach.
- The flat parking rate and entry restriction will not apply to residents or authorized employees.
Regarding the measures, Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said: “Everyone is invited to enjoy the beauty and hospitality of our city. But We are a city of law and order and we will enforce them all year round, even during spring break.”
Areas where parking will be prohibited in Miami Beach
Unless you can prove that you are a resident of Miami Beach, The authorities also announced that parking will not be allowed in three specific areas, especially on the weekends of March 7 to 11, 14 to 18 and 21 to 24. These are the details:
- No parking will be allowed on Collins Avenue from 5 Street to Española Way and Washington Avenue from 5th to 16th Streets beginning at 5 a.m.
- Parking along the 100 blocks of 6th to 14th streets will be restricted 24 hours a day. Residential Zone 5 parking permit holders are exempt from these restrictions, unless otherwise noted on signage.
- Parking along the 200 blocks of 6th to 15th Streets will be restricted nightly from 6 pm to 7 am Residential Zone 5 parking permit holders are exempt from these restrictions unless otherwise noted in posters.
